Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Bank Of America (B… Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €76.00 ($88.37) target price from stock analysts at Bank Of America (B… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (B…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €81.04 ($94.24).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BMW opened at €72.62 ($84.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €67.91 ($78.97) and a twelve month high of €93.87 ($109.15). The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.