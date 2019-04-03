Bath Savings Trust Co Has $257,000 Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

