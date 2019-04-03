Barfresh Food Group’s (BRFH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Greenridge Global

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Greenridge Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.