Barclays Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Target Price to $60.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.65.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

