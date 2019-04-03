Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 549,583.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 65,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Masonite International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $55,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DOOR opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.44. Masonite International Corp has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $528.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Nomura set a $70.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

