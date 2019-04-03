Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FATE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,426 shares in the company, valued at $758,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,272,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 1,405.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/barclays-plc-cuts-position-in-fate-therapeutics-inc-fate.html.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy comprising adaptive memory NK cells; FT500, an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516, an iPSC-derived non-cleavable CD16 engineered NK cell product candidate to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and FT596, a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for patients with hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.