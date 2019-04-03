Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 61,957 Shares of Xperi Corp (XPER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 847,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xperi were worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,785,000 after purchasing an additional 590,058 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPER opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Xperi Corp has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Xperi had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Xperi from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Xperi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

