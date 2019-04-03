Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in AVX Co. (AVX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of AVX worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of AVX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVX in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVX in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVX in the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVX stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.13. AVX Co. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. AVX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. AVX’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVX Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. AVX’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, SVP Peter Venuto sold 6,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $116,253.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,162.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

