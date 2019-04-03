Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 16,545 Shares of Buckle Inc (BKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.69% of Buckle worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. Buckle Inc has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $937.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

