Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Short Interest Down 34.0% in March

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,822 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 551,571 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 51,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,185,000 after acquiring an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 322,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 327,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 85,806 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

