Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.26 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.73%. Analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Karl L. Silberstein purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Commerce stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Bank of Commerce worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

