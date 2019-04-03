Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 365,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $23,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 18,776.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.14 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

In other Investors Bancorp news, major shareholder Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 268,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $3,305,673.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,423. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

