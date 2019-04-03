Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.46% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $23,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 21.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 56.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,180,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 30.65%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

