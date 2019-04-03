Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 723,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $24,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,532,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,372 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 777,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 280,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on CarGurus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,833,305.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 102,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $4,063,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,614,690 shares of company stock worth $101,899,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $126.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/bank-of-america-corp-de-increases-holdings-in-cargurus-inc-carg.html.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.