Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stake Increased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 168.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,840,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,061,000 after buying an additional 3,665,300 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 68,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 655,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $3,096,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.7% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

