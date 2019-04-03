Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2,345.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,563,977 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,115,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,256,000 after buying an additional 273,716 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,334,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,163,000 after buying an additional 455,380 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,621,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,236,000 after buying an additional 584,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,784,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after buying an additional 256,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Macquarie lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/bank-of-america-corp-bac-shares-bought-by-annex-advisory-services-llc.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.