Bancorp (TBBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.19. Bancorp has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $12.00.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Bancorp had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 89,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,711,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,546,000 after buying an additional 112,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 186,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

