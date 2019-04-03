Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.18 (BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) declared a semiannual dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the bank on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

BBVA opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 24.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

