Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 336.67 ($4.40).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of GBX 230.60 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 318.60 ($4.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

