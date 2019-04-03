Badger Daylighting (BAD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.53

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.53 and last traded at C$41.45, with a volume of 123174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.92, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 30,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total value of C$1,065,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,622,669.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/badger-daylighting-bad-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-41-53.html.

About Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.