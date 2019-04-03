AzurRx BioPharma’s (AZRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “AzurRx announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement, including the intellectual property for Spindler (private). The company will have full control of the product and commercialization rights to most territories except for the ones Mayoly Spindler retains, for which it will pay royalties on sales to AzurRx. In turn, Mayoly will receive cash and AZRX shares, amounts not disclosed.””

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZRX. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of AZRX stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 2.44% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

