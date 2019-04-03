Avista Corp (AVA) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of Avista worth $18,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Avista by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,006,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97,483 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Avista by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,152,000 after buying an additional 372,021 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Avista by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.38. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $52.91.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $372.22 million for the quarter. Avista had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 73.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $115,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,173.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $771,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,093,406.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,636 shares of company stock worth $2,070,250. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

