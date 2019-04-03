Auxilio (CTEK) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auxilio (NASDAQ:CTEK) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Auxilio in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of CTEK opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Auxilio has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients.

