Autolus Therapeutics’ (AUTL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “We believe these results compare very favorably to other CAR-T therapies in adult ALL (summarized in exhibit 1), in terms of both efficacy and safety , and support the advancement of AUTO1 into a pivotal Phase II studies. The company plans to provide an additional update with longer follow-up and additional patients toward the end of the year , likely at ASH, and concurrently launch a global, pivotal Phase II study . Based on the promising initial efficacy and safety , we believe the likelihood of clinical success has increased for AUTO1.””

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price objective on Autolus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 4,011.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,036 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,416,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

