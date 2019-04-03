At Home Group Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for At Home Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). At Home Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $354.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on At Home Group to $19.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on At Home Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.88. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in At Home Group by 1,151.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,221 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 224,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 128.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 169,473 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter worth about $3,676,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

