AstraZeneca (AZN) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,180 by Analysts at HSBC

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from GBX 5,140 ($67.16) to GBX 5,180 ($67.69) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC currently has a reduce rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Barclays set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 29th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,284.20 ($82.11).

LON AZN opened at GBX 6,141 ($80.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 4,746 ($62.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a GBX 146.80 ($1.92) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $68.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.26%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

