Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to announce $178.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.80 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year sales of $751.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.30 million to $760.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $814.85 million, with estimates ranging from $811.10 million to $818.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 184.56% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $261,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,767.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $26.01. 9,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,919. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.