Argent Trust Co Purchases 2,211 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,299 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.9% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Boeing by 150.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 3,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 29,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.91.

In other Boeing news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total transaction of $873,712.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

