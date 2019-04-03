Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) were down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 155,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 542,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Arctic Star Exploration (ADD) Trading Down 11.1%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/arctic-star-exploration-add-trading-down-11-1.html.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.