Arcblock 1-Day Volume Tops $22.63 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $20.89 million and $22.63 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00004235 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, LBank and BitMart. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00382970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.01660152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00245543 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00386780 BTC.

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, OKEx, LBank, CoinBene, Bithumb, Bibox, Huobi, Cobinhood, BitMart, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

