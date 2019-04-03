ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 32,536 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.61. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $73.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. ValuEngine raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

