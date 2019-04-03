Aqua America Inc (WTR) Receives $38.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTR. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aqua America by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $36.31 on Friday. Aqua America has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aqua America will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

