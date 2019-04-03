Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Apollo Medical an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

AMEH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of AMEH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $680.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 928,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after buying an additional 602,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.