APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 25,000 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.33 per share, with a total value of $42,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $94,184.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Sunday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 104.71% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

