APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.54% of USANA Health Sciences worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $29,866.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $3,464,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,821 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,555. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.33.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

