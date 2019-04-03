APG Asset Management N.V. Has $12.21 Million Holdings in 58.com Inc (WUBA)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 555.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WUBA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 58.com by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,167,000 after purchasing an additional 426,103 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 269,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get 58.com alerts:

WUBA opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. 58.com Inc has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. 58.com had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $525.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. 58.com’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WUBA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on 58.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut 58.com to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/apg-asset-management-n-v-has-12-21-million-holdings-in-58-com-inc-wuba.html.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.