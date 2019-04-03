Apex (CPX) Price Hits $0.0106

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Apex has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $115,401.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. In the last week, Apex has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019847 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00024387 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,050,811 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

