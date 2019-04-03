Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Stake Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,240 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,121.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,398,000 after buying an additional 761,569 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 915.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 570,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 513,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,083,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,981,000 after buying an additional 441,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,121,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,146,000 after buying an additional 439,200 shares during the last quarter.

AIV stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.61). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,928,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $39,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,177 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,379. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

