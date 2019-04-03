Aon PLC (AON) Stake Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2,277.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 473.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,780,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.30.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $214,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $711,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,585,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,470 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $173.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $134.82 and a 12-month high of $175.26.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

