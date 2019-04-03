Antofagasta (ANTO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. HSBC lowered Antofagasta to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 790 ($10.32) in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 882.86 ($11.54).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,008.50 ($13.18) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

