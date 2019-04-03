AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

AU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

AU stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2,107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

