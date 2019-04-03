Analyzing WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (WLMIY) and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (HWDJY)

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR $44.50 billion 0.35 $1.13 billion N/A N/A HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR $1.81 billion 2.17 $238.42 million $1.53 16.72

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR 2.53% 7.59% 2.93% HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR beats HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleochemical and biodiesel. The Oilseeds and Grains segment comprises the merchandising and processing of a wide range of agricultural products including non palm and lauric edible oils, oilseeds, flour and rice milling, corn processing and downstream products like wheat and rice noodles in consumer pack, medium pack and in bulk. The Sugar segment engages in milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distribution of sugar and its related products. The Others segment includes includes the manufacturing and distribution of fertiliser products and ship-chartering services. The company was founded by Kuok Khoon Hong and Martua Sitorus in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products. It serves trade professionals, owner-occupiers, private landlords, local authorities, housing trusts, and small developers. As of November 8, 2018, the company operated through a network of 675 depots. Howden Joinery Group Plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

