Analyzing Niu Technologies (NIU) and Rev Group (REVG)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Niu Technologies and Rev Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rev Group 0 6 2 0 2.25

Niu Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 32.07%. Rev Group has a consensus target price of $10.56, indicating a potential downside of 4.84%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Rev Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Rev Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Rev Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Niu Technologies does not pay a dividend. Rev Group pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Rev Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies N/A N/A N/A Rev Group -0.46% 9.21% 3.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Niu Technologies and Rev Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $214.93 million 3.29 -$50.76 million N/A N/A Rev Group $2.38 billion 0.29 $13.00 million $1.03 10.78

Rev Group has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Rev Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors. This segment sells its products primarily under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment and Ferrara brands and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Marque, McCoy Miller, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, terminal trucks, cut-away buses, mobility vans, industrial sweepers, and other specialty vehicles. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers primarily under the Collins Bus, Goshen Coach, ENC, ElDorado National, Krystal Coach, Federal Coach, Champion, and World Trans brands to governmental bodies, including municipalities, such as fire departments, school districts, hospitals, and the U.S. federal government, as well as transit and shuttle bus markets. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Monaco Coach, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands through dealers. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

