Analyzing LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) & STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

LeMaitre Vascular pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. STRATA Skin Sciences does not pay a dividend. LeMaitre Vascular pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $105.57 million 5.73 $22.94 million $0.84 36.65 STRATA Skin Sciences $31.45 million 2.71 -$18.83 million $1.97 1.45

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 4 2 0 2.33 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.80%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.53%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 21.73% 17.71% 15.38% STRATA Skin Sciences -18.33% -18.83% -12.24%

Volatility & Risk

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and Reddick cholangiogram catheters to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

