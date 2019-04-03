Analyzing Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 102.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

85.1% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $48.63 million 13.69 $4.40 million $1.59 22.37 Corporate Office Properties Trust $578.11 million 5.21 $72.30 million $2.01 13.59

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Community Healthcare Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.60%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $26.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.87%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 9.05% 1.59% 1.07% Corporate Office Properties Trust 12.49% 4.64% 1.99%

Volatility & Risk

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Community Healthcare Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2018, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPT's core portfolio of 161 office and data center shell properties encompassed 17.9 million square feet and was 94.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

