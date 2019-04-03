Analyzing BIOLASE (BIOL) & Nobel Biocare (NBHGF)

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) and Nobel Biocare (OTCMKTS:NBHGF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BIOLASE and Nobel Biocare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nobel Biocare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIOLASE and Nobel Biocare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE $46.15 million 1.11 -$21.52 million ($0.85) -2.86 Nobel Biocare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nobel Biocare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIOLASE.

Profitability

This table compares BIOLASE and Nobel Biocare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE -46.62% -95.21% -46.54% Nobel Biocare N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of BIOLASE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of BIOLASE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BIOLASE has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nobel Biocare has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BIOLASE beats Nobel Biocare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including three-dimensional (3D) CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanners, digital impression systems, and software for taking 3D scans, which are used to design crowns, study models, surgical guides for implant placement, and event orthodontic and athletic appliances. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

