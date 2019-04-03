Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL):

4/2/2019 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

3/27/2019 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2019 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

3/15/2019 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2019 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/1/2019 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2019 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Get Greenhill & Co Inc alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.22). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

In related news, President David Wyles sold 33,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $836,894.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,072.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $255,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.