Analysts Set Stryker Co. (SYK) Price Target at $191.04

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $8,104,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $5,428,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,071 shares of company stock worth $24,689,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

