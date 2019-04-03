Analysts Set Sonoco Products Co (SON) Target Price at $57.00

Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 31st.

Shares of SON opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $87,929.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $924,908.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $387,015.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,744.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,829 shares of company stock worth $1,245,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,199,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,009,000 after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,583 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $55,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

