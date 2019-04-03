Analysts Set Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Price Target at $59.00

Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. MKM Partners set a $61.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of NYSE GVA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. 6,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.85 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 14.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 41.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after buying an additional 216,214 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.